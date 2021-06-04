Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.