Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $33.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 86,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.67. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

