Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $35.11 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pool worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $438.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.78. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.71.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

