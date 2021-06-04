Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 291,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

