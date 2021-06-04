Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 423,616 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,616 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

