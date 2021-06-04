Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 13,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,900,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 201,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $24,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

