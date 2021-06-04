L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.99

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.99 and last traded at $91.88, with a volume of 86880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About L'Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

