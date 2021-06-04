Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 66,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 3,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,396. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

