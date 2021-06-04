Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

