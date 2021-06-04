Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

