Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 39,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,962,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

