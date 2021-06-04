Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.82.

TSE:LUN opened at C$12.58 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0795747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

