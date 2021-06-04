Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.80 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

