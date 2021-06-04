Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 188.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

