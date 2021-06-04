Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock worth $140,961,088. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.