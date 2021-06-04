Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 21.9% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 522,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,243,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 273,363 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 44.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.