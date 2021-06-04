Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.