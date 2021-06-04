Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 15,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,793. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

