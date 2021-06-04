Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 717 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $361.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

