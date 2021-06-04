Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 159.85 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.17. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.66 ($2.46).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.