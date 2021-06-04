Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

