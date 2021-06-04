Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 43,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

