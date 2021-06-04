Martin Investment Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,538. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

