Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

