Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.