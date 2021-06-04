Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

MRVL opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

