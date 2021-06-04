Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

