Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,871,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.54 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

