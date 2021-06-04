Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $686,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

