Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $700,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.