Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $759,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.09.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.