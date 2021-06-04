Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $846,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

