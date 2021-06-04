Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $777,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

