Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,885,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $135.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.49. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.