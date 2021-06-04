Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

