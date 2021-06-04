Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

NYSE MAS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

