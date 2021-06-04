MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,344 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $4,692,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.