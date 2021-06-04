Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $207,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The stock has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

