Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

