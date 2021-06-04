MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $503,411.70 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

