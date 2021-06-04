McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Stock Price Down 53%

Shares of McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) were down 53% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

McKesson Europe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,300 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

