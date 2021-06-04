MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) & Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Head to Head Analysis

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 8.90% 12.40% 4.95%

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.88 $257.25 million $1.54 20.38

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MeaTech 3D and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nomad Foods has a consensus price target of $29.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

