Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Up to $25.07

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $27.60. Medallia shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 17,627 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

