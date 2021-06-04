Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

