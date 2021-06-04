Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Trimmed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

