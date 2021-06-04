MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.92

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 865887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.