MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MELI stock opened at $1,324.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,271.31 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $838.09 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,470.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

