Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

