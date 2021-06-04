Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.56

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 13603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,189,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Meredith by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after acquiring an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meredith by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

