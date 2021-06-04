Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.39. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 11,044 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 47,300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $313,599.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 79,056 shares of company stock worth $507,876 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

